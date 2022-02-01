Advertisement

Crews repair a water main break in Davenport

Crews with Iowa American Water responded to a water main break Monday afternoon in Davenport.
Crews with Iowa American Water responded to a water main break Monday afternoon in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews with Iowa American Water responded to a water main break Monday afternoon in Davenport.

According to officials with Iowa American Water, crews were in the area of 53rd Street and Elmore Circle at about 3:30 p.m.

Officials say repairs have been completed, and water has been restored to the area businesses affected, including HuHot, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and others.

