Davenport business relocates to growing Hilltop Village Campus

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport business is getting new life in the same zip code. “Celebrity’s Beauty Supply” has moved from Brady Street to Harrison Street.

Cheers and applause could be heard outside Hilltop’s newest business, Celebrity’s Beauty Supply Wigs & Accessories.

The store has spent the past decade on Brady Street, but owner Lonnie Westerfield needed a bigger space.

For Westerfield, it’s a meaningful space. “I think it’s a great location. And it has something special to me. The gentleman, Clyde Mayfield, that was in here before, I’ve been known him all my life,” said Westerfield.

The late Mayfield ran Greatest Grains at 1600 Harrison street for four decades. Reopening “Celebrity’s” in the same building, on the first day of Black History Month, is special.

“.Getting kind of emotional now. Because I see some changes. I see something that I’ve been trying to work on for years, through a lot of adversity that’s actually coming to life now,” said Westerfield.

He and his wife, Constance, are also opening up a smoothie bar and youth center in the spring.

The move and additional businesses inside the historic building are stepping stones into the future for the Hilltop Campus Village.

“When you have something that is so needed here in, not just your neighborhood, but in the Quad Cities in general and for visitors, it’s building out the tapestry of that neighborhood. That’s why we’re so excited to have our largest building occupied right now,” said Molly Otting Carlson, Executive Director of Hilltop Campus Village.

The Hilltop business itself will be moving in with SCORE, an entrepreneurship group that helps people start their business and hopefully land on the Hilltop.

Growth in the neighborhood is not going unnoticed.

“Celebrity’s Beauty Supply” Customer.”I love what I see going on at Hilltop. The expansion, the apartments, and to have a big selection of hair products and, you know, clothing, some clothing for customers, I think is wonderful for the community,” said customer Valencia Boyle.

Celebrity’s Beauty Supply Wigs & Accessories is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“Lonnie Ray’s Academy” and “Woke Smoothie & Juice Bar is expected to open in late April or early May.

Celebrity’s is located at 1600 Harrison Street in Davenport.

