Davenport opens application for home under Urban Homestead Program

The City of Davenport is accepting applications for the Urban Homestead Home.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport has opened the application process for the next home ready for sale under the Urban Homestead Program.

The house is located at 636 Oak Street and applications will be open through Feb. 28, the city said in a media release.

The available two-story home is 1,287 square feet with three bedrooms and one full and one-half bath, the city said. The sale price is $138,000, and applicants must have a minimum income of $31,500.

The city said federal requirements apply for those submitting an application.

The City of Davenport said an open house will be held on Feb. 13 and Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The City of Davenport’s Urban Homestead Program utilizes federally funded grants to provide homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income households, the city said. Since the start of this program in the 1980s, the City has rehabbed approximately 140 homes for the Davenport community.

The City said it has recently acquired another home and rehab is expected to begin spring of 2022.

The City of Davenport said to learn more and apply visit www.davenportiowa.com/urbanhomestead.

