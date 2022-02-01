Advertisement

Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations

kwqc, rock island county sheriffs office
According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional officers and an inmate Sunday.(kwqc, rico)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Two Rock Island County correctional officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of investigations at the jail, Sheriff Gerry Bustos said Tuesday.

According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional officers and an inmate Sunday.

Bustos said on Monday he ordered an internal investigation into the incident. The investigation will be conducted by the Office of Professional Standards with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s office.

Bustos said he also order a criminal investigation.

The Rock Island Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation, he said. The investigation from the Rock Island Police Department will be presented to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

No other information about the incident or investigation was released Tuesday.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as we learn more.

