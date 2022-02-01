FIRST ALERT DAY for Heavy Snow (Hwy. 34/South) Tuesday 7pm Through Thursday 8am

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect for the possibility of heavy snow and strong winds mainly along and south of Hwy. 34 in West Central Illinois and S.E. Iowa.

From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon and, again, from late Wednesday night into early Thursday

morning snow will be falling and accumulating with the strongest winds blowing and drifting the snow Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

First Alert Day (em)

As of Monday evening an Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon for Lee County in Iowa, and

Hancock, Henderson, Warren and Knox Counties in Illinois. In these areas 6 to 10 inches of snow will be possible. Most of this will fall from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon with additional minor accumulations late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Alerts (em)

This snow and blowing

Snow will make travel a tricky proposition, at times, during the period. At this time it looks as if the heaviest snow will stay to the south of the TV 6 viewing area, but in terms of the QCA the heaviest snow will fall south and east of the Metro Quad Cities where higher amounts

Could be in the range of 5 plus inches from southern Knox County, Illinois, to Fort Madison and Keokuk, Iowa. To the north amounts could cut off sharply with areas just north of the QC Metro receiving 1 inch or less of snow from this system which seems to be favoring much more

Snow south. More questions about this system will be resolved early Tuesday so the amounts mentioned above can certainly fluctuate. Stay Tuned and be sure to have the QC Weather app downloaded to your phone before this storm moves through the QCA.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

