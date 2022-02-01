Advertisement

GROWTH offering free ‘Personal Growth Workshop’ for Illinois homeowners

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation
Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois residents can attend a free two-part “Personal Growth Workshop” in February.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation, Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation, and Project NOW partnered to host the workshop series promoting personal growth through financial literacy, financial management, and financial goal setting for a better future, GROWTH said in a media release.

GROWTH said in a media release the workshops will be a hybrid event on Feb. 7 and 21, open to Illinois residents for free.

“Due to the success and response we have received when we launched the Personal Growth Series in 2021, we are launching the events again in 2022. As a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, GROWTH helps its clients increase their knowledge and ability to repair their credit, create a budget, purchase a home, and save for the future,” said James Jones, Housing Manager for GROWTH.

The workshops will be held quarterly and begin on Feb. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m., GROWTH said. Registration is required in advance by calling (309) 788-6311 or emailing info@growthcorp.org.

The workshop will be offered in a hybrid style with limited in-person seating and via an online webinar for registrants who wish to participate remotely, GROWTH said.

“We’ve gotten a lot of inquiries from those wanting advice on how to better prepare financially throughout the COVID pandemic, and how to ensure they are making the right choices based on their individual circumstances,” Jones said. “This unique partnership between Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Project NOW, a regional Community Action Agency, is an innovative way for participants to receive a lot of valuable information and learn about opportunities that will help them build a better financial future.”

GROWTH said a link to the online seminar will be provided upon registration confirmation.

The workshop will be offered in a hybrid style with limited in-person seating and via an online...
The workshop will be offered in a hybrid style with limited in-person seating and via an online webinar for registrants who wish to participate remotely, GROWTH said.(KWQC)

For more information, GROWTH said to visit https://www.economicgrowthcorporation.com/personal-growth-workshop.html.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Over a foot of snow in central Illinois
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) from 7p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday
Rahsaan Strawder, 38, of Colona, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony.
Police: 14-month-old child in Colona battery case dies
Arrives Wednesday into Thursday
Warm start to the work week
The Davenport Fire Department reported one person dead after a garage fire Monday morning in...
Crews find 1 person dead in Davenport garage fire Monday

Latest News

According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional...
Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations
QC knitting expert is a You Tube star
Bettendorf knitting expert is a You Tube star
An eighth person has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a drug conspiracy in...
Last of 8 defendants in Burlington drug conspiracy sentenced to federal prison
The before and after of the Urban Homestead Program.
Davenport opens application for home under Urban Homestead Program