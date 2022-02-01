GROWTH offering free ‘Personal Growth Workshop’ for Illinois homeowners

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois residents can attend a free two-part “Personal Growth Workshop” in February.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation, Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation, and Project NOW partnered to host the workshop series promoting personal growth through financial literacy, financial management, and financial goal setting for a better future, GROWTH said in a media release.

GROWTH said in a media release the workshops will be a hybrid event on Feb. 7 and 21, open to Illinois residents for free.

“Due to the success and response we have received when we launched the Personal Growth Series in 2021, we are launching the events again in 2022. As a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, GROWTH helps its clients increase their knowledge and ability to repair their credit, create a budget, purchase a home, and save for the future,” said James Jones, Housing Manager for GROWTH.

The workshops will be held quarterly and begin on Feb. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m., GROWTH said. Registration is required in advance by calling (309) 788-6311 or emailing info@growthcorp.org.

The workshop will be offered in a hybrid style with limited in-person seating and via an online webinar for registrants who wish to participate remotely, GROWTH said.

“We’ve gotten a lot of inquiries from those wanting advice on how to better prepare financially throughout the COVID pandemic, and how to ensure they are making the right choices based on their individual circumstances,” Jones said. “This unique partnership between Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Project NOW, a regional Community Action Agency, is an innovative way for participants to receive a lot of valuable information and learn about opportunities that will help them build a better financial future.”

GROWTH said a link to the online seminar will be provided upon registration confirmation.

For more information, GROWTH said to visit https://www.economicgrowthcorporation.com/personal-growth-workshop.html.

