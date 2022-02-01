Advertisement

Heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road in Davenport Tuesday

There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday afternoon.

A TV6 crew on the scene said police blocked off both entries to Utica Ridge from 210th Street and Veteran’s Parkway.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as we learn more.

