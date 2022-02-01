Advertisement

Jake Gervase to play in Super Bowl with Los Angeles Rams

By Joey Donia
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Assumption and Iowa football star Jake Gervase will play for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gervase joined the Rams in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. The former Iowa captain has been waived by the Rams several times but continues to persevere. Gervase was added to the Rams’ active roster on January 12th and played against the 49ers in the NFC Championship. Now, he will play in the Super Bowl on February 13th.

