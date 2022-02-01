Advertisement

Last of 8 defendants in Burlington drug conspiracy sentenced to federal prison

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - An eighth person has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a drug conspiracy in Burlington dating back to 2001.

Tristan Davis, 36, of Shreveport, Louisianna, was sentenced Friday to 280 months – or more than 23 years - in prison in U.S. District Court, Davenport. There is no parole in the federal system.

Davis and co-defendants Kendrick Page and Breon Armstrong were found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, which included ice methamphetamine and crack cocaine, at a jury trial in July.

During sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge John Jarvey found Davis possessed a firearm related to drug trafficking and maintained a house in Burlington to store, manufacture and distribute drugs, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Jarvey described the conspiracy as “a scourge upon Burlington and eastern Iowa” and that the conspiracy was responsible for “huge quantities of methamphetamine and other controlled substances over a very long period of time,” according to the release.

Davis was one of eight people from Burlington who were charged federally in November 2019, after the execution of numerous federal search warrants in Burlington and other locations.

The other defendants are:

  • Page, who was sentenced to more than 28 years in federal prison
  • Armstrong, who was sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison
  • Alphonso Edmond, who was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
  • Lavelle Harris, who was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison
  • Lamar Harris, who was sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison
  • Frederrick Dewayne Reed, who was sentenced to more than 13 years u federal prison
  • Michael Rees, who was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison

