Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Over a foot of snow in central Illinois
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) from 7p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday
Rahsaan Strawder, 38, of Colona, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony.
Police: 14-month-old child in Colona battery case dies
Arrives Wednesday into Thursday
Warm start to the work week
The Davenport Fire Department reported one person dead after a garage fire Monday morning in...
Crews find 1 person dead in Davenport garage fire Monday

Latest News

Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
LIVE: Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors releases data on home sales in all of its markets in 2021.
Ruhl & Ruhl: Quad City area home values up 9 - 12 percent in 2021
Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."
Hormel unveils ‘chili cheese keg’ with more than 1,000 servings of dip
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody in Colo. over alleged threats to UCLA