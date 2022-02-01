Rain changes to snow this evening south of the QC

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY starting this evening until 8 AM Thursday for accumulating snow in our southern counties***

Mostly cloudy and mild conditions expected early this afternoon, with highs in the 30′s and 40′s. Enjoy it now because winter will soon make an appearance as snow moves back into the weather picture tonight. This will be the first of two rounds of snow, continuing overnight into Wednesday. The second round of snow moves across the southern and eastern counties Wednesday night into Thursday. The areas most favored for heavier accumulations will be locations along and south of Highway 34. These areas are currently under a winter storm warning, and could possibly see 6″ to 10″ of snow, along with blowing and drifting conditions. Colder air settles in during the period, with highs struggling into the teens and 20′s.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain/snow south by late afternoon. High: 42°, then falling. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain changing to all snow by evening, mainly south. Low: 17°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder with snow likely during the day, mainly south. High: 42°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

