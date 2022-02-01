Rain changes to snow this evening south of the QC

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - A First Alert Day will be in effect for areas along and south of highway 34 from 7pm through 8am Thursday for a long duration snowfall event that could bring substantial snowfall to the area. We will start off mild today in the 30s and 40s before a cold front arrives this afternoon. Ahead of the cold front light rain will break out south of highway 34 that will change over to snow by 9pm. Look for snow to continue overnight and all day Wednesday with another resurgence Wednesday evening. Look for snowfall amounts of 6″-9″ from Burlington through Galesburg/Kewanee and southward. Areas south of Peoria will see over a foot of snow. North of that line snowfall amounts will taper off quickly to 1″-2″ for the QC to nearly nothing north of highway 30. As with most snow storms the track will dictate where the heavy snow goes, thus folks between I-80 and highway 34 have the highest uncertainty on snowfall amounts, but in general, the more south you are the higher the amounts and impacts. Winds will pick up THursday which may lead to some blowing and drifting and wind chills will be well below zero again on Friday morning.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain/snow south late this afternoon. High: 42º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain to snow. Low: 14º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow. High: 20º.

