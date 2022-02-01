Advertisement

Ruhl & Ruhl: Quad City area home values up 9 - 12 percent in 2021

Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors release data on Housing market for 2021.
Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors release data on Housing market for 2021.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors announced Tuesday that 2021 resulted in tremendous success in terms of sales volume and revenue as well as big increases in the Quad City housing market. According to a news release, homes appreciated from 9.04% to 12.83% last year, depending on the market and the listed price range. Over the past five years, homes have appreciated 20.50% to 26.59%. Economists predict that homes will continue to appreciate from 2% to 7% in 2022.

While demand has been high, inventory has been low. Ruhl & Ruhl predicts inventory will grow in 2022. The company says sellers have been waiting for Covid to subside so they can move to their next stage of life and housing.

And, while mortgage rates are expected to increase Ruhl & Ruhl says they are still quite low. As of last week, mortgage rates for a 30-year fixed loan stood around 3.375%. That’s still significantly lower than in the last few decades:

● 1970′s - 8.86%

● 1980′s - 12.70%

● 1990′s - 8.12%

● 2000′s - 6.29%

The company has residential sales offices in Bettendorf, Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Davenport, DeWitt, Dubuque, Iowa City, Muscatine, Iowa; and Galena and Moline, Illinois.

