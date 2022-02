ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Dr. Derek Ball from QC Marriage and Family Counseling discusses how to create goals that are attainable for you beginning the new year.

Goals focus your energy - A focused life is powerful

Do what matters most - Forget the rest

Small goals are good - They encourage you to carry on

