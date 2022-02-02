Advertisement

Anger, questions as ex-cop who killed Black teen is set free

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke walks into the courthouse, Wednesday morning, Sept. 5,...
Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke walks into the courthouse, Wednesday morning, Sept. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Prospective jurors in the murder trial of Dyke who killed black teenager Laquan McDonald are to be given questionnaires as the first phase of jury selection starts Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The imminent release from prison of the former Chicago police officer who shot Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014, killing the Black teenager, is a reminder for some of what they say is an unfair criminal justice system.

The arrest and 2018 conviction of Jason Van Dyke was hailed as a landmark moment for the city, which hadn’t had an officer found guilty of murder for an on-duty killing in roughly half a century.

But critics say the fact that Van Dyke was sentenced to 81 months behind bars and will be released after serving less than half that time is a “slap in the face” and a signal that “Black lives don’t matter as much as other lives.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 7 PM Wednesday
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional...
Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations
Davenport police are on the scene of a reported robbery at the Family Credit Union, 1400...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport credit union Wednesday

Latest News

Illinois Gov. Pritzker presents annual spending plan Wednesday
Illinois Gov. Pritzker presents annual spending plan Wednesday
Police investigating robbery at Davenport credit union Wednesday
Police investigating robbery at Davenport credit union Wednesday
Gavel
Suburban Chicago man convicted in mom’s death, dismemberment
54 more cases linked to corrupt Chicago ex-cop to be tossed