Bilingual, accessible child care center coming to Moline

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - A Spanish bilingual Early Learning child care center will soon occupy a space in the first floor of the Enterprise Lofts building in Moline. The Western Illinois University - Quad City campus is establishing the center.

City leaders say bringing more childcare options to Moline and the entire region to increase parents in the workforce is a critical goal.

“This new childcare center creates a safe and welcoming space to provide a solid learning foundation for children and offers a much-needed service to working parents,” said Kristi Mindrup, Vice President of Quad Cities Campus Operations at WIU.

The program intends to combat the labor shortage and lack of accessible and affordable child care.

“The childcare crisis is not only a Moline problem but a Quad City problem and a nationwide program and is cited as a reason why parents can not get back into the workforce after the pandemic,” said Lindsay Meeker, Professor of Education at WIU. “We are really hoping this can create that first base for multilingualism in the community so when students go into their public schools they will be exposed to a new language and that’s really important to us.”

The child care center will offer weekend and evening hours. Officials say they hope to provide child care to at least 65 children through the center. It will open in August.

The Moline City Council recently approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create a Childcare/Workforce Infrastructure Forgivable Loan Program that will assist families and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering quality, worker-friendly childcare options. The program will work similarly to the City’s successful 2021 micro-business loan program that helped dozens of Moline entrepreneurs survive the economic impacts of the pandemic.

The program works by offering loans from $10,000 up to $50,000 to childcare providers – either existing or new – to improve the quality and availability of childcare, encourage and support those businesses to continue their operations, expand their operations or to open new childcare facilities. Priority will be given to providers that offer non-traditional hours, particularly second and third shifts, overnights and weekends, and those equipped to care for infants, toddlers and children with special needs. More details on the program can be found here.

Tuesday’s WIU facility announcement coincides with the first day applications are available for the new ARPA-funded childcare infrastructure program.

