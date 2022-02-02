Davenport opens Urban Homestead applications

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A long running Davenport program is putting residents in their very own home for the first time.

The latest Urban Homestead, on Oak Street in West Davenport, has come a long way.

“This back kitchen area was completely gutted,” said John Clark, owner of Clark Design and Development and River Valley Homes. “Down to the studs, the rest of the house was just in disarray.

After Clark’s contracting work, it looks a lot better than “disarray”. The three bedroom, one and a half bath, 1,200 square foot home has been rebuilt from the foundation up.

Federal funding makes these projects possible and the City of Davenport sees it as an investment in a growing family and community.

“What we found from the neighborhood side of things as well is often these properties tended to be ones that were experiencing some deterioration over the last few years,” said Bruce Berger, director of community and economic development for the City of Davenport. “It’s often a transformation visually for the neighborhood.”

The visual update modernizes the home, while preserving some of what made it unique when it was first built in 1901.

″We want something that’s more the era of the house, so we do some square trims, and in the back mud room, some wainscotting with some bead board, some things like that,” said Clark. “But a fresh enough feel for a new family to come in and be excited about.”

Whoever is selected will work closely with the city during the process, from applying to closing on the house.

“We’ve sort of shepherded them along to this point,” said Berger. “It’s exciting to see the new household or family or individual move in.”

After 40 years and more than 140 hours, another resident will claim their homestead.

The house is listed at $138,000, with estimated monthly payments around $780. There will be open houses to view the property on Sunday, February 13th and Saturday,

You can find more information and the application here on the city’s website.

