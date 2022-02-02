Advertisement

Gray Matters founder Haley Degreve wins Hometown Hero Award

By Joey Donia
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gray Matters founder Haley Degreve is the winner of this month’s Hometown Hero award from ServPro and TV6. Degreve started Gray Matters in 2019. The program provides resources and education to students about mental health.

“This has been such a long journey for me and not only just me but this whole organization, Gray Matters, and what we try to do day in and day out and sometimes you don’t always feel like you make a difference because you don’t often get to see the difference and you just hope that what you’re doing is the right thing and so it just means the world to me because it just makes me think about my own journey and where I was two years ago where I felt like I truly didn’t want to live anymore and I think about today and two years ago if I would have made the decisions that I would have made, I would have missed out on so much” said Degreve.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest SE of the QC
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 8 a.m. Thursday
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional...
Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations
What started out feeling like just a cold ended up putting Steve Rose in a coma and on life...
36-year-old COVID patient wakes up from coma with a message for others

Latest News

(City of Bettendorf)
Bettendorf City Hall now a Test Iowa Kit pick up site
MLK center
MLK Center ‘basketball team fundraiser’ confirmed as a scam
LyondellBasell Public Relations Lead Megan Borchers says the plant is stable and there are no...
‘Loud noise’ reported at LyondellBasell Complex in Clinton
Officials with the Burlington Community School District voted Friday morning to request...
Burlington Community Schools suspend district-wide mask mandate