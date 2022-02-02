Gray Matters founder Haley Degreve wins Hometown Hero Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gray Matters founder Haley Degreve is the winner of this month’s Hometown Hero award from ServPro and TV6. Degreve started Gray Matters in 2019. The program provides resources and education to students about mental health.

“This has been such a long journey for me and not only just me but this whole organization, Gray Matters, and what we try to do day in and day out and sometimes you don’t always feel like you make a difference because you don’t often get to see the difference and you just hope that what you’re doing is the right thing and so it just means the world to me because it just makes me think about my own journey and where I was two years ago where I felt like I truly didn’t want to live anymore and I think about today and two years ago if I would have made the decisions that I would have made, I would have missed out on so much” said Degreve.

