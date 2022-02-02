Advertisement

Indiana teen sentenced 100 years for killing younger siblings

Indiana teen sentenced for killing his young siblings
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - A teenager was sentenced to a pair of 50-year terms that will run consecutively for the murders of his two younger siblings.

WXIX reports Nickalas Kedrowitz was found guilty in 2021 on two counts of murder for the deaths of his 2-year-old sister Desiree McCartney and his 11-month-old stepbrother Nathaniel Ritz.

A judge sentenced Kedrowitz to 100 total years in jail on Tuesday. Each murder charge carries a 50-year sentence that will run consecutively.

Kedrowitz was 13 years old when Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel said he killed his siblings.

Nathaniel’s stepmother, Christina McCartney, said on May 1, 2017, she came home to find her daughter lifeless. McCartney said her son told her something was wrong and that Desiree “wasn’t breathing right.”

Both children died of suffocation in the family’s home in Osgood, officials ruled. McCartney died May 6 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Ritz died 81 days later.

Kerdowitz was arrested in August 2018. Officials say after Ritz’s death, the teen confessed.

“There were several remarks that were made to police about freeing the siblings from some sort of hell,” Hertel said.

Indiana law allows juveniles as young as 12 to be tried as adults for murder.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Most Read

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 7 PM Wednesday
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional...
Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations
Davenport police are on the scene of a reported robbery at the Family Credit Union, 1400...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport credit union Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
Travel on I-74 southbound went downhill very quickly.
Winter storm creates tricky travel south of the Quad Cities
Travel on I-74 southbound went downhill very quickly.
Winter storm creates tricky travel south of the Quad Cities
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him
A volunteer cares for candles ahead of the Lunar New Year at the Thien Hau Temple in Los...
Asian Americans mark Lunar New Year amid ongoing hate crimes