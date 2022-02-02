Advertisement

LIVE: Illinois Gov. Pritzker presents annual spending plan

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will present his annual spending plan at noon Wednesday.

The State of the State and budget address will take place as a storm cancels sessions in the House chamber.

Pritzker is set to talk about the proposed Fiscal Year of 2023 budget.

The snowstorm in the area has closed the House chamber for three scheduled days this week.

