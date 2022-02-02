LIVE: Illinois Gov. Pritzker presents annual spending plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will present his annual spending plan at noon Wednesday.

The State of the State and budget address will take place as a storm cancels sessions in the House chamber.

Pritzker is set to talk about the proposed Fiscal Year of 2023 budget.

The snowstorm in the area has closed the House chamber for three scheduled days this week.

