Neponset woman keeps 300+ love letters from late husband

NEPONSET, Ill. (KWQC) - John and Jo Verbout were married for 77 years.

World War II separated them but they wrote letters back and forth almost every day.

John Verbout died in 2020, and his wife kept all 325 letters he sent her.

“I knew he liked my letters so I wanted to write as much as I could,” Jo Verbout said. “Always had a lot of sweet things to say to each other in our letters, so that was nice.”

All the letters are now in albums for the family to enjoy for years to come.

