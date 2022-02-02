Advertisement

Neponset woman keeps 300+ love letters from late husband

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEPONSET, Ill. (KWQC) - John and Jo Verbout were married for 77 years.

World War II separated them but they wrote letters back and forth almost every day.

John Verbout died in 2020, and his wife kept all 325 letters he sent her.

“I knew he liked my letters so I wanted to write as much as I could,” Jo Verbout said. “Always had a lot of sweet things to say to each other in our letters, so that was nice.”

All the letters are now in albums for the family to enjoy for years to come.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest SE of the QC
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 8 a.m. Thursday
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional...
Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations
Tributes poured in for Moses Moseley, who has died at the age of 31.
‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses Moseley dies at 31

Latest News

(City of Bettendorf)
Bettendorf City Hall now a Test Iowa Kit pick up site
MLK center
MLK Center ‘basketball team fundraiser’ confirmed as a scam
LyondellBasell Public Relations Lead Megan Borchers says the plant is stable and there are no...
‘Loud noise’ reported at LyondellBasell Complex in Clinton
Officials with the Burlington Community School District voted Friday morning to request...
Burlington Community Schools suspend district-wide mask mandate