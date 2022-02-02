New app aims to keep the ‘QC Ready’

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Emergency management agencies in Scott and Rock Island Counties released a new app to keep the Quad Cities Prepared.

The “QC Ready” app was thought of before the pandemic but was launched on Monday. The Scott County Emergency Management Agency said the goal is to put at the QC’s fingertips all the information residents need to know before a disaster happens.

The app isn’t meant to replace 9-1-1 services or the emergency alert system. Instead, Scott Co. EMA Planning Specialist Jim Hawkes said the app is meant to bring together different resources for residents, so they can be prepared.

“How we respond to and recover from a natural disaster, or any kind of disaster really starts with the household,” Hawkes said. “The more prepared each home is in the community, the easier that recovery process is and the easier that response process.”

The app includes a feature called “Friend Walk,” which allows users to send their real-time location to someone else so they can call for help on behalf of the user.

It also contains links to flood and power outage maps and provides ways to report crimes or storm damage. If a user loses internet access, they will still be able to access important information on the app.

“Public safety and communicating, it’s really a two-way street because the public can interact with us through forums, us and other public agencies also,” Hawkes said. “Following a tornado, you can upload pictures, your own damage. That really helps in the overall recovery process helps us know how much damage is in the area.”

Both counties are not only in different states but different FEMA regions as well. Hawkes said working together across the river was a huge accomplishment.

“Disasters don’t happen in a vacuum,” Hawkes said. “Disasters affect communities, they don’t just affect the neighborhood, they affect the whole town, a whole county, and in the case of the Quad City, since we are one community, we’re all affected by that.”

Hawkes also encouraged Scott Co. residents to sign up for “AlertIowa” to be notified of events like traffic disruptions or snow emergencies.

The “QC Ready” app is free and now available on Apple and Android devices.

