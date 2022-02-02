New federal program aims to recruit younger truck drivers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.S. trucking industry is dealing with a shortage of 80,000 drivers, and that’s having an impact, in part, on the product shortages we’re seeing on store shelves.

”Pretty much everything you look at has been touched by a truck at some point. Almost 67 to 70% of all materials have been put on a truck,” said Tom Monroe, Eastern Iowa Community College’s CDL program manager.

Eastern Iowa Community College truck driving program instructors are working to prepare the next generation of truck drivers.

“We teach maneuvers out on the road, shifting, we teach skills, how to back, and we teach pre-trips so they know truck, understand the components,” said James Hippler, an Eastern Iowa Community College CDL instructor.

The need for truck drivers across the country continues to increase, in part due to age.

“The majority of the people in our industry now are at the age of 55. Let’s be realistic. They are getting closer to retirement age, and they are transitioning out,” Monroe said.

To curve the shortage, a new federal program has been created through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that would lower the age to drive commercial trucks from 21 to 18. Approximately, 3,000 students would be in the program.

“The companies that are going to do this are going to have to need to make changes in how they do business. They are going to make sure the trucks have the latest and greatest mitigations and safety devices,” Monroe said. “When you read the law, read the rule, what they are basically doing is deriving data to see if this is going to be a program that is actually going to work.”

In the new program, commercial truck drivers between the ages of 18 and 20 would not be able to cross state lines.

“I think in the long-term, once we know more about it and we start to see some of the data coming out, we should be able to drive. We have a lot of young people that want to get into this program. We’ve been training 18-year-olds for years,” Monroe said. “I think the industry as a whole is going through a change. I often wonder what the industry is going to look like a year from now with the changes coming in. Will it be safer? I think so, I think it will.”

The need for truck drivers does not appear to be going away. The U.S. Bureau of labor statistics estimates the number of open truck driver positions to increase 6% from 2020 to 2030.

Funding for the new federal truck driving program is covered by the $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden in November.

