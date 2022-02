DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are on the scene of a reported robbery at the Family Credit Union, 1400 Rockingham Road.

The credit union confirmed in a notice posted on its doors that the credit union was closed due to a robbery.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as we learn more.

