Police: Murder charges pending against Colona man in 14-month-old’s death
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Additional charges of murder are pending against a Colona man in the death of a 14-month-old girl, the Colona Police Department said in a media release.
Rahsaan M. Strawder, 38, will be formally arranged at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court, according to the release.
An autopsy was conducted Tuesday on the child, who died Sunday.
Strawder remains in the Henry County Jail on a $1 million bond on one count of aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony.
According to court records, the incident happened Jan. 27, according to court records.
