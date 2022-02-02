Advertisement

Police: Murder charges pending against Colona man in 14-month-old’s death

Rahsaan Strawder, 38, of Colona, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony.
Rahsaan Strawder, 38, of Colona, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony.(KWQC/Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Additional charges of murder are pending against a Colona man in the death of a 14-month-old girl, the Colona Police Department said in a media release.

Rahsaan M. Strawder, 38, will be formally arranged at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court, according to the release.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday on the child, who died Sunday.

Strawder remains in the Henry County Jail on a $1 million bond on one count of aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony.

According to court records, the incident happened Jan. 27, according to court records.

