Rock Island-Milan School District to offer SHIELD Testing

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District is partnering with the University of Illinois to offer SHIELD Testing.

SHIELD testing is a free, voluntary, non-invasive COVID-19 test done at school, the RIMSD said on its website. The test will be saliva-based available to identify positive COVID-19 cases and keep students safe.

All RIMSD#41 students are able to participate in the testing process, The RIMSD said. Parents may choose to OPT-OUT of the testing program for each of their student(s). The form is on the district’s website.

The RIMSD said a start date of when SHIELD testing will start in schools will be communicated with families.

