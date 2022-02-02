Advertisement

Rock Island-Milan School District to offer SHIELD Testing

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District is partnering with the University of Illinois to offer SHIELD Testing.

SHIELD testing is a free, voluntary, non-invasive COVID-19 test done at school, the RIMSD said on its website. The test will be saliva-based available to identify positive COVID-19 cases and keep students safe.

All RIMSD#41 students are able to participate in the testing process, The RIMSD said. Parents may choose to OPT-OUT of the testing program for each of their student(s). The form is on the district’s website.

The RIMSD said a start date of when SHIELD testing will start in schools will be communicated with families.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest SE of the QC
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 8 a.m. Thursday
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional...
Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations
Tributes poured in for Moses Moseley, who has died at the age of 31.
‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses Moseley dies at 31

Latest News

Rahsaan Strawder, 38, of Colona, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony.
Police: Murder charges pending against Colona man in 14-month-old’s death
The Rock Island-Milan School District is partnering with the University of Illinois to offer...
Rock Island-Milan School District to offer SHIELD Testing
Boil order
Boil Order lifted in Milan
Fact Check: No, the COVID-19 vaccines are not experimental