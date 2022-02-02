Snow will continue south of QC into the afternoon

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 8 AM THURSDAY FOR HEAVY SNOW SOUTH, BLOWING & DRIFTING SNOW ELSEWHERE***

A First Alert Day continues for areas generally along and south of I-80 and I-88 this morning. Snow will continue in the QC metro for another few hours, but areas along and south of highway 34 will have through midday/early afternoon before snow tapers off. We will be looking to add around an inch in the QC to as much as 3″-5″ south of Galesburg and Burlington this morning. We will see a brief lull in snow this afternoon before another round lifts into areas south of highway 34 tonight. Since this is trending south most areas won’t see additional accumulation. We are letting the First Alert Day go through Thursday as wind picks up from the north leading to blowing snow in areas that see accumulations as well as wind chills dipping well below zero tonight.

TODAY: Snow tapers off this afternoon. High: 20º Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Low: 14º Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Clearing up. High: 18º.

