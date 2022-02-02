Advertisement

Suburban Chicago man convicted in mom’s death, dismemberment

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been convicted in the 2017 slaying and dismemberment of his mother, whose partial remains were found in a Chicago lagoon.

A Cook County jury deliberated about 2½ hours on Tuesday before finding 59-year-old Brian Peck of Elgin guilty of first-degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealing a homicide death.

The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reports Peck testified Monday that he killed his 76-year-old mother, Gail Peck, in self-defense in October, 2017, when she came at him with a knife after becoming annoyed at him for playing loud music.

Some of her remains were later found in a lagoon at Chicago’s Lincoln Park.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

