Colona man charged in death of toddler opts for bench trial

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - A Colona man opting for a bench trial Henry County in the death of a 14-month-old girl.

Rahsaan M. Strawder was charged in January 2022. He waived his right to a jury trial Monday and is opting instead for a bench trial, court records show. The trial is slated to last five days beginning March 4, 2024.

A status hearing is set for Nov. 28, according to the docket.

Henry County prosecutors on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, filed two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery against Rahsaan M. Strawder, 38.

Electronic court records show he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors allege in a four-count information filed Feb. 2, 2022, that Strawder struck the girl against a hard surface, causing a brain injury, on Jan. 27.

That same day, the Colona Police Department was notified by Moline police about the battery. Moline police initially took the report believing the incident happened in the city, the Colona Police Department said in a media release.

The child was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where she died Feb. 6, according to police. An autopsy was conducted Feb. 8, according to police.

An initial charge of aggravated battery was filed against Strawder. He remains in the Henry County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to Illinois Department of Corrections online records, Strawder was paroled in June after serving a sentence on a 2016 conviction for robbery and aggravated battery in Kane County.

He also was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2002 in Kane County and is a registered sex offender, online records show.

He also has convictions for aggravated arson, residential burglary, and fraud out of Kane County, according to IDOC online records.

