Advertisement

Police: 1 man charged in 2 Davenport credit union robberies

Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.

Rayontrez Demar Brown, 25, is charged with two counts of first-theft, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

According to arrest affidavits:

Around 4:52 p.m. Jan. 21, police responded to the Family Credit Union in the 2200 Jersey Ridge Road for a report of a robbery.

Officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed security footage, which showed Brown had jumped over the teller counter and demanded the teller give him all the money from the drawers.

He left the credit union with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Around 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to Family Credit Union in the 1400 block of Rockingham Road for a robbery.

Officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed security footage, which determined that Brown bypassed the teller counter and demanded money from a teller behind the counter.

Brown stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot.

He was later found and arrested. Brown admitted that he went into the credit union and took cash.

Evidence from the incident was found in his home.

Brown also admitted to his involvement in the January incident, according to the affidavit.

Bond was set Thursday at $20,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 11.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are on the scene of a reported robbery at the Family Credit Union, 1400...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport credit union Wednesday
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
GRAPHIC: Police: Boy endured ‘horrific’ abuse by grandmother before dying in Arizona hotel
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 7 PM Wednesday
Family says two victims in Milan Rock River boating accident are cousins

Latest News

Fortunato Alonso Herrera, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft. He...
4 charged in gunfire, robbery and theft investigations
Black History Month
Black History Month: ‘Real Conversations,’ events, and more around the Quad Cities
Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson
On this day: Plane crash kills Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and the Big Bopper in 1959
Warmer next week
Breezy day ahead