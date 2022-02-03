Police: 1 man charged in 2 Davenport credit union robberies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.

Rayontrez Demar Brown, 25, is charged with two counts of first-theft, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

According to arrest affidavits:

Around 4:52 p.m. Jan. 21, police responded to the Family Credit Union in the 2200 Jersey Ridge Road for a report of a robbery.

Officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed security footage, which showed Brown had jumped over the teller counter and demanded the teller give him all the money from the drawers.

He left the credit union with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Around 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to Family Credit Union in the 1400 block of Rockingham Road for a robbery.

Officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed security footage, which determined that Brown bypassed the teller counter and demanded money from a teller behind the counter.

Brown stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot.

He was later found and arrested. Brown admitted that he went into the credit union and took cash.

Evidence from the incident was found in his home.

Brown also admitted to his involvement in the January incident, according to the affidavit.

Bond was set Thursday at $20,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 11.

