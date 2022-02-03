4 charged in gunfire, robbery and theft investigations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man and three teenagers were arrested in connection with a gunfire incident, a robbery at a convenience store and a vehicle theft early Tuesday.

Fortunato Alonso Herrera, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He remained in the Scott County Jail Thursday on a $10,000 cash-only bond. Herrera will be arraigned Feb. 24.

Two 15-year-old boys are charged with intimidation with a weapon and conspiracy. Both were taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

A 15-year-old girl is charged with intimidation with a weapon, conspiracy, first-degree theft, and fifth-degree theft. She also was taken to the juvenile detention center.

According to police:

Around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 500 block of East 12th Street for a report of gunfire.

Officers found spent shell casings and damage to an occupied home. Police got suspect and possible vehicle descriptions.

No injuries or other damage was reported.

Around 4:10 a.m., police responded to Kwik Star in the 2000 block of East 53rd Street for an armed robbery.

The suspect, later identified as Herrera, brandished a firearm and stole a Swisher Sweet Cigar valued at $1.79 after being asked for ID.

Around 6:38 a.m., responded to the 1000 Blythwood Place for a report of an overnight vehicle theft of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, according to police.

Through the investigation, police said they determined Herrera and the three teens were involved in all three incidents and that the girl stole the vehicle and gun used in the robbery and gunfire incident.

