Augustana head athletic trainer hopes to inspire young girls

ROCK Island, Ill. (KWQC) - National Girls and Women in Sports Day is meant to honor those who break gender stereotypes in athletics, and a QCA college head athletic trainer who hopes to show young girls that anything is possible.

“There is nothing that can stop [girls and women] because we are just as knowledgeable, and we know how to do the skills that are necessary in order to rehabilitate athletes,” said Denise Yoder, Augustana College’s head athletic trainer.

Yoder started her career as a sophomore in college.

“It sounded really interesting, taping football and working with athletes, so I came down and talked with the head athletic trainer and started working,” Yoder said. “I just kind of stuck with it from then.”

Yoder has been Augustana’s head trainer since 2012, but she is in the minority. A 2019 study by the Journal of the American Medicine Association discovered only 31% of head athletic trainers across the NCAA are female.

“When I was coming up through the ranks, it was, ‘Well, you are a woman. You are going to be working with women’s sports,’” Yoder said.

Yoder is determined to help cause change. Currently, more than half of her student staff is female.

“I just really wanted someone I could lean on and trust and know that whatever I had an issue with that they would help me immediately, and that is what Denise has done for me,” said Rachel Dawson, a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Augustana College. “Knowing that I can do that, and I can be in that position, knowing that I do have Denise to ask questions if I ever get into that position is great.”

“It’s showing that women can work with men’s sports as well as with women’s sports. [Gender] doesn’t matter anymore. I’m choosing the best student to work with a specific team, and gender doesn’t really matter,” Yoder said.

Yoder has a simple message for young girls who want to go into athletic training.

“Try it. Some people tend to be afraid of if they are going to fail. It’s the failure that ends up making you stronger. The big thing is stepping in and going for it,” Yoder said.

Both Yoder and Dawson hope that young girls continue to chase their dreams and not let outside opinions stop them.

