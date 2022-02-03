Black History Month: ‘Real Conversations,’ events, and more around the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - It’s Black History Month and there are several ways people can celebrate right here in the Quad Cities.

Browse this list for a variety of events throughout Black History Month around the area. If you don’t see an event on this list, email us at news@kwqc.com.

Real Conversations

Each Monday in February join TV6 for “Real Conversations in the QC” Celebrating Black History month on our Livestream.

Partnering with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the Quad Cities.

The Lincoln Center

Every weekend at the Lincoln Center there will be activities planned.

Executive Director Tracy Singleton of the Lincoln Center says they plan to have a Jazz Concert, Gospel Concert, Black History Month in the Village, a Family Fun Day, and a Black Classic Film Festival.

At the end of the month, the biggest event is the 7th Annual Black Business Expo where black businesses can set up shop in South Park Mall to get more exposure.

The 7th Annual Black Business Expo is from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at South Park Mall in Moline.

“So this is really a day that you can get out engage, support, shop with and contribute to the history that were trying to make here in the Quad Cities,” said Singleton.

Singleton says so far more than 30 vendors have already signed up.

Bettendorf Library: Civil Rights and Diversity in the Quad Cities

World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities and the Bettendorf Public Library have parented to bring “Civil Rights and Diversity in the Quad Cities.”

The speaker Ryan Saddler, Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at St. Ambrose University and the Chief Executive Officer for Friends of MLK, will share his knowledge and experience regarding the presence and impact of civil rights and diversity in the Quad Cities.

The event is free and will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bettendorf Public Library requires that non-vaccinated individuals wear a mask. Vaccinated individuals are also strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

The World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities is a non-partisan 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to foster global education and international understanding within the Quad Cities and beyond.

Davenport Library: Black History: The Fight for Civil Rights in Davenport

Join the Davenport Library at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and learn more about Dred Scott and other historical African Americans from Davenport.

“You may have heard of Dred Scott from the U.S. Supreme Court decision that bears his name. But did you know that he stayed in Davenport?” the library said in a media release.

The library said registration is required, the event will be held in-person at the Fairmount Library and virtually at the library’s website.

For in-person attendees, please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations, the library asked. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates, and masks are recommended.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the library’s website or call the library at 563-326-7832.

Celebrating Black History Month at the African American Museum of Iowa

The African American Museum of Iowa proudly celebrates black history year-round, it said in a media release. In February, the AAMI joins the nation in commemorating black achievement while continuing its pursuit to educate our communities across the state about Iowa’s African American heritage.

The African American Museum of Iowa said it will offer free admission on Saturday and Feb. 17, as part of Celebrating Black History at the Museum event.

In addition to free admission to exhibits, visitors will also be provided a free book, snack and activities sheets, while supplies last, AAMI said. This programming is made possible by AAMI’s sponsor, Target.

Throughout February the AAMI will host special programming in honor of Black History Month.

Visitors will enjoy admission to the AAMI’s exhibits, Endless Possibilities and Mapping Exclusion: Redlining in Iowa, the AAMI said.

For this event only, the AAMI’s traveling exhibit, Iowa Civil Rights, will also be on display, AAMI said. This pop-up exhibit explores the struggles and triumphs of the fight for equal rights.

