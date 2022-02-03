Advertisement

Breezy and cool end to the work week

Temps start to moderate by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Any lingering snow shower or flurries will wrap up SE of the QC over the next few hours.  The next weather story turns to the below zero wind chills and below normal temps the rest of the week.  Clouds will be slow to clear today, thus highs will be in the teens and wind chills may not get above zero in many locations today.  Lows tonight will drop to around either side of 0º as winds diminish.  A few flurries can’t be ruled out on Friday otherwise southerly winds will develop helping us get back to the 30s for the weekend.  Long term there is no big system but expect a clipper every other day bringing a warmup ahead of it and breezy/cooler conditions behind it.

TODAY: Breezy and cool. High: 20º Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly.  Low: 2º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few flurries.  High: 21º.

