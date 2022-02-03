Former Rock Island correctional officer agrees to plea deal

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - One of two former Correctional Officers from Rock Island County Jail appeared in court on February 3 for a battery case from January 2021.

Police say that officers Alondra Martinez and Mackenzie Martin had provoked an inmate at the jail, causing bodily harm during the altercation as a result of kicking and punching.

In a status hearing on Thursday afternoon, Martinez agreed to plea guilty to charges of Misdemeanor Battery on conditions of a case dismissal upon successful completion of the penalties given.

Martinez was sentenced to 90 days in jail with time served, following with 12 months of conditional discharge. She was given a 75 dollar fine.

Martin also agreed to a guilty plea on conditions of dismissal after a court appearance in January 2022.

Both women were fired from their positions following an investigation into the incident.

