Advertisement

Iowa governor plans to end COVID-19 emergency health declaration this month

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Johnston, Iowa, where she provided updates on the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.(Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning to let the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration end this month.

The emergency proclamation was first issued to enable health mitigation measures during the state’s response to the COVD-19 pandemic on March 17, 2020. In an announcement Thursday, the governor said it will be allowed to expire on Feb. 15.

“We cannot continue to suspend duly enacted laws and treat COVID-19 as a public health emergency indefinitely. After two years, it’s no longer feasible or necessary,” Reynolds said. “The flu and other infectious illnesses are part of our everyday lives, and coronavirus can be managed similarly.”

As a result, the state’s two COVID-19 websites, coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov, will be decommissioned on Feb. 16. Information on data collection will be available online through the Iowa Department of Public Health and federal resources, Reynolds said.

Iowa and health care providers will also continue to report COVID-19 data, as required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Test Iowa at Home program that allows Iowans to receive PCR home test kits will continue, but as testing supplies increase, the state will reassess the need for the program.

The State of Iowa reported a substantial decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. For the week, there were more than 22,000 new infections.

That’s down by more than 12,000 from the week before. Also, there were 156 more deaths, 30 fewer deaths from the previous week.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are on the scene of a reported robbery at the Family Credit Union, 1400...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport credit union Wednesday
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
GRAPHIC: Police: Boy endured ‘horrific’ abuse by grandmother before dying in Arizona hotel
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 7 PM Wednesday
Family says two victims in Milan Rock River boating accident are cousins

Latest News

Cleaning up tornado debris in Kentucky Lake near the Land Between the Lakes.
Living Lands and Waters helping clean up waterways of Kentucky tornadoes
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
Girl Scout Cookie sales campaign 2022 kick off
New ‘Adventurefuls’ among 2022 Girl Scout Cookies on sale now