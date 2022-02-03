Advertisement

Iowa House passes bill aimed at expanding biofuels markets

Car refueling on a petrol station closeup
Car refueling on a petrol station closeup(Shutterstock)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa House has overwhelmingly approved a bill that expands the biofuels market in Iowa by requiring gas stations to sell fuel with higher blends of ethanol unless they obtain an exemption because of inadequate equipment.

The bill passed 81 to 10 on Wednesday with nine House members absent. It now moves to the Senate.

The bill requires existing gas stations that have compatible equipment to offer E15 - a blend of gasoline with 15% ethanol - from at least one pump by 2026.

Stations must meet the new mandate if they can upgrade equipment with state-funded grants within certain cost limits. After next January, any new gas stations or those that install new tanks, pumps and hoses must offer E15 from at least half of their available pumps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 7 PM Wednesday
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional...
Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations
Davenport police are on the scene of a reported robbery at the Family Credit Union, 1400...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport credit union Wednesday

Latest News

Police lights
Murder charges filed against mother, brother of dumped boy
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is making vaccines available to those age five and up...
Quad Cities health experts reflect on pandemic, urge you to get vaccinated
COVID-19 Q&A with Quad Cities health officials
Redeemed Voices Worship Center hasn’t been at its 3rd Street location for very long. But after...
Redeemed Voices Worship Center recovers from break-in burglary