Living Lands and Waters helping clean up waterways of Kentucky tornadoes

Chad Pregracke and his team have been cleaning up Kentucky Lake since December 23, 2021
Cleaning up tornado debris in Kentucky Lake near the Land Between the Lakes.
Cleaning up tornado debris in Kentucky Lake near the Land Between the Lakes.(Joel Quimby)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It has been nearly two months since tornadoes devastated parts of Kentucky, and now the local non-profit organization, Living Lands and Waters, is helping clean up debris at Kentucky Lake and Land Between the Lakes.

“When we saw the devastation and how it went over Kentucky Lake, which is essentially the Tennessee River, and how much debris was in the water, meaning sunken boats and cars and millions of pounds of stuff. We knew we had to go and we knew it had to be immediately,” said Chad Pregracke, president of Living Lands and Waters.

If you would like to volunteer with cleanup efforts in Kentucky, you can e-mail your contact information to Rachel at rachel@livinglandsandwaters.org. You can also visit Living Lands and Waters website.

