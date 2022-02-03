Advertisement

Murder charges filed against mother, brother of dumped boy

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors have filed murder charges against the mother and brother of a 6-year-old boy who died after being placed in a cold shower as punishment for misbehavior.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a news release Wednesday that 38-year-old Jannie Perry of North Chicago and 20-year-ol Jeremiah Perry were jointly indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges that also included aggravated battery of a child, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death.

The body of Damari Perry was found last month in an alley in Gary. His funeral was held Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 7 PM Wednesday
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional...
Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations
Davenport police are on the scene of a reported robbery at the Family Credit Union, 1400...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport credit union Wednesday

Latest News

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is making vaccines available to those age five and up...
Quad Cities health experts reflect on pandemic, urge you to get vaccinated
COVID-19 Q&A with Quad Cities health officials
Car refueling on a petrol station closeup
Iowa House passes bill aimed at expanding biofuels markets
Redeemed Voices Worship Center hasn’t been at its 3rd Street location for very long. But after...
Redeemed Voices Worship Center recovers from break-in burglary