Murder charges filed against mother, brother of dumped boy

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors have filed murder charges against the mother and brother of a 6-year-old boy who died after being placed in a cold shower as punishment for misbehavior.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a news release Wednesday that 38-year-old Jannie Perry of North Chicago and 20-year-ol Jeremiah Perry were jointly indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges that also included aggravated battery of a child, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death.

The body of Damari Perry was found last month in an alley in Gary. His funeral was held Tuesday.

