Quad Cities health experts reflect on pandemic, urge you to get vaccinated

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Health officials are pleading with the public, asking everyone to get vaccinated and help end the pandemic.

TV6′s Montse Ricossa hosted a live Q&A (attached at the bottom of the story) with Dr. Jared Terronez from UnityPoint Health and Janet Hill with the Rock Island County Health Department, where they discussed how the pandemic has changed over the past two years, misconceptions about the vaccine, and what you can do to help.

“The hospital systems, even urgent cares, all of us... we’re getting inundated. And we are still. I’m finally talking literally this week was probably when I could finally breathe,” says Dr. Terronez. He says the pandemic has felt like a “roller coaster” where each time it feels the situation is under control, the virus “finds a new way to come back around. And we’re all adjusting over time.”

COVID-19 cases are finally dropping after stretching hospitals and health systems thin during the holiday season. Chief Operating Officer for the Rock Island County Health Department Janet Hill says, “we are very concerned about protecting the public’s health. But we need your help. We need you to take some personal responsibility. So all of us can be as safe as possible. We are urging people to follow quarantine and isolation guidelines.” That means staying quarantined at least five days if you test positive, and staying home if you don’t feel well.

Since 2020, information and protocols have been changing constantly. However, Dr. Terronez says he feels he’s getting a handle on it, “I feel more as a physician more comfortable diagnosing, managing more, I kind of got a rhythm to it now about how I like to manage my COVID patients too. Every month, every week, we’re learning more and more about new treatments, ways to manage, and things to do to try to help overall.”

They say though, it’s still up to you to stop this pandemic. More dangerous variants could continue to rise, like Delta and Omicron, impacting those who are unvaccinated more than others. Hill says about 75% of Quad Citians have the least one dose, but that number needs to increase and go into being fully vaccinated so everyone can be protected. Dr. Terronez says the vast majority of people he’s seeing at hospitals are people who have not gotten their vaccine, “we have seen the severity of our infections from Coronavirus go down dramatically in our vaccinated so much.”

Dr. Terronez says if you’re hesitant to get your vaccine because you’re worried about the side effects, they shouldn’t last more than a few hours to days for some and it will help lessen your symptoms if you do get COVID-19. So when you get your vaccine, “if you’re feeling kind of sick, like kind of achy, feverish... that’s actually your immune system working. It’s actually doing what he’s supposed to be doing. And you kind of want that because your immune system is saying, ‘hey, I’m recognizing this thing because I’ve seen it before. And now I’m going after it.’ So it’s actually a good thing to have that kind of a response. So don’t be too dissuaded, or fearful of that response,” says Dr. Terronez.

The Rock Island County Health Department is hosting a Saturday clinic this weekend for kids. No appointments are necessary, it’s from nine to noon at their office on 2112 25th Avenue. “We are very much looking forward to the point where we can vaccinate everyone as young as possible. We know that schools are really having trouble keeping their kids in the classroom because not as many children are vaccinated as we’d like them to be,” says Hill.

Watch the full Q&A here:

Topics covered will include how the pandemic has changed since 2020, the differences in variants, how long we may expect to be wearing masks, and more.

