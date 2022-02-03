Advertisement

Ram trucks recalled to tighten loose windshield wiper nuts

This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto...
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly. The recall, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. They're all from 2019 and 2020, and most are in the U.S. and Canada.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly.

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs.

They’re all from 2019 and 2020, and most are in the U.S. and Canada.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that the wiper arms may loosen, possibly causing a malfunction that can reduce visibility. That can increase the risk of a crash.

Stellantis says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Dealers will tighten the nuts.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 18.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are on the scene of a reported robbery at the Family Credit Union, 1400...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport credit union Wednesday
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
GRAPHIC: Police: Boy endured ‘horrific’ abuse by grandmother before dying in Arizona hotel
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 7 PM Wednesday
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
Family says two victims in Milan Rock River boating accident are cousins

Latest News

Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.
Woman accused of killing her mother after argument, sheriff’s office says
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
DOT aims to make US roads safer
DOT aims to make US roads safer
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern