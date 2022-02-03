Redeemed Voices Worship Center recovers from break-in burglary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Redeemed Voices Worship Center hasn’t been at its 3rd Street location for very long. But after a break-in lead to a majority of their tech equipment being stolen in the night, the community is coming together to help the young congregation.

“It didn’t, like, make me lose my faith in humanity,” said Dwayne Hodges, the pastor at Redeemed Voices. “But it did hurt a little bit.”

When Hodges came in to prepare for Sunday service on January 30th, something seemed strange.

″The first thing that I noticed was the outside of the building, I noticed that the camera wasn’t there.” he said.

Inside, security cameras had been disabled after a router that keeps them running was stolen. Technology the church had been using to keep services streaming throughout the pandemic was gone.

″Everything that we use for our audio visual kind of capabilities was gone and they had basically took everything,” said Hodges. “They took all the cords, they took all the wiring. Everything that you need to kind of hook it up.”

Redeemed Voices has been at their 3rd Street location for about six months. Hodges says the church is in its third year of ministry and made the move to support the downtown community,

″We wanted to be someplace where there was need because, you know, God called us to go to the people in need,” said Hodges. “He didn’t want us to just go to the people that had it all figured out.”

The space doubles as a community room, runs a food pantry three times a week, and has hosted “community conversations”. The congregation feels the loss, but is determined to keep up their work.

They’re just, you know, they just kind of like you know, we keep on, we pick up and build it again,” said Hodges. “And we’re not going to move away. We’re not going to leave this area just because this happened.”

The church is already on the road to recovery. Some friends and members of the faith community have donated technology, and the church raised more than a thousand dollars online.

It’s not easy, but Hodges is ready to keep moving forward.

“Obviously they were hurt. As to the reason they would damage and rob a church,” said Hodges. “But we’re praying for them and that’s what we’ll continue to do.

The church has lowered their fundraising goal, after donations on equipment have cut down the list of things they need to get back to normal.

The church hosts a service every Sunday at 10 a.m. You can find more information about Redeemed Voices and their outreach programs on their website.

If you’d like to view their GoFundMe, it’s available here.

