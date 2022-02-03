Advertisement

Redeemed Voices Worship Center recovers from break-in burglary

By Collin Schopp
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Redeemed Voices Worship Center hasn’t been at its 3rd Street location for very long. But after a break-in lead to a majority of their tech equipment being stolen in the night, the community is coming together to help the young congregation.

“It didn’t, like, make me lose my faith in humanity,” said Dwayne Hodges, the pastor at Redeemed Voices. “But it did hurt a little bit.”

When Hodges came in to prepare for Sunday service on January 30th, something seemed strange.

″The first thing that I noticed was the outside of the building, I noticed that the camera wasn’t there.” he said.

Inside, security cameras had been disabled after a router that keeps them running was stolen. Technology the church had been using to keep services streaming throughout the pandemic was gone.

″Everything that we use for our audio visual kind of capabilities was gone and they had basically took everything,” said Hodges. “They took all the cords, they took all the wiring. Everything that you need to kind of hook it up.”

Redeemed Voices has been at their 3rd Street location for about six months. Hodges says the church is in its third year of ministry and made the move to support the downtown community,

″We wanted to be someplace where there was need because, you know, God called us to go to the people in need,” said Hodges. “He didn’t want us to just go to the people that had it all figured out.”

The space doubles as a community room, runs a food pantry three times a week, and has hosted “community conversations”. The congregation feels the loss, but is determined to keep up their work.

They’re just, you know, they just kind of like you know, we keep on, we pick up and build it again,” said Hodges. “And we’re not going to move away. We’re not going to leave this area just because this happened.”

The church is already on the road to recovery. Some friends and members of the faith community have donated technology, and the church raised more than a thousand dollars online.

It’s not easy, but Hodges is ready to keep moving forward.

“Obviously they were hurt. As to the reason they would damage and rob a church,” said Hodges. “But we’re praying for them and that’s what we’ll continue to do.

The church has lowered their fundraising goal, after donations on equipment have cut down the list of things they need to get back to normal.

The church hosts a service every Sunday at 10 a.m. You can find more information about Redeemed Voices and their outreach programs on their website.

If you’d like to view their GoFundMe, it’s available here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 7 PM Wednesday
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional...
Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations
Davenport police are on the scene of a reported robbery at the Family Credit Union, 1400...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport credit union Wednesday

Latest News

Police lights
Murder charges filed against mother, brother of dumped boy
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is making vaccines available to those age five and up...
Quad Cities health experts reflect on pandemic, urge you to get vaccinated
COVID-19 Q&A with Quad Cities health officials
Car refueling on a petrol station closeup
Iowa House passes bill aimed at expanding biofuels markets