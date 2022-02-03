Advertisement

Super Bowl bound Jake Gervase thankful for loved ones who helped him stick with football

By Joey Donia
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:51 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After being waived several times by the Los Angeles Rams, Jake Gervase was considering retiring from football. The Rams signed Gervase to the team’s active roster on January 12th and now the former Assumption and Iowa star is about to play in the Super Bowl.

Gervase thanks loved ones from the Quad Cities who helped him decide to stick with football.

“It can be hard to make that decision whether or not it’s worth it mentally to keep riding the ups and downs and through the support of my wife and talking to my dad, had a couple conversations at one point in the year where I was thinking about stepping away and being donw with football but they just kind of grabbed me and pulled me out of that hole and just gave me support, gave me love. I’ve asked a lot out of my wife Hailey. I’ve asked her to you know quit her job in order to be with me and take that chance you know each and every year, I’m gonna be a bubble guy which means there’s no guarantee I’m gonna be on a team or not on a team. She’s sacrificed so much for me letting me be able to chase this dream for three years in a row so between her and my parents and the support they’ve given me, it’s hard to put into words but definitely wouldn’t be here without them”.

The Rams will play the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on February 13th at 5:30 p.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) through 7 PM Wednesday
There was a heavy police presence at Utica Ridge Road and 210th Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Deputies: Man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following multi-county chase
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Davenport police are on the scene of a reported robbery at the Family Credit Union, 1400...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport credit union Wednesday
According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional...
Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations

Latest News

Watch all the highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action
High School Sports: February 2nd
Davenport native Jake Gervase will play in the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams
Jake Gervase to play in Super Bowl with Los Angeles Rams
Bettendorf Wrestling star Ella Schmit is the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Bettendorf Wrestling star Ella Schmit wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Vote for the Spotlight Athlete of the Week