Super Bowl bound Jake Gervase thankful for loved ones who helped him stick with football

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After being waived several times by the Los Angeles Rams, Jake Gervase was considering retiring from football. The Rams signed Gervase to the team’s active roster on January 12th and now the former Assumption and Iowa star is about to play in the Super Bowl.

Gervase thanks loved ones from the Quad Cities who helped him decide to stick with football.

“It can be hard to make that decision whether or not it’s worth it mentally to keep riding the ups and downs and through the support of my wife and talking to my dad, had a couple conversations at one point in the year where I was thinking about stepping away and being donw with football but they just kind of grabbed me and pulled me out of that hole and just gave me support, gave me love. I’ve asked a lot out of my wife Hailey. I’ve asked her to you know quit her job in order to be with me and take that chance you know each and every year, I’m gonna be a bubble guy which means there’s no guarantee I’m gonna be on a team or not on a team. She’s sacrificed so much for me letting me be able to chase this dream for three years in a row so between her and my parents and the support they’ve given me, it’s hard to put into words but definitely wouldn’t be here without them”.

The Rams will play the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on February 13th at 5:30 p.m. on NBC.

