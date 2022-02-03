Winter storm creates tricky travel south of the Quad Cities

WOODHULL and GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - From little to now snow, to a few inches of snow, you didn’t have to travel too far outside the Quad Cities to run into travel troubles Wednesday.

TV6 Chief Photojournalist Randy Biery and Meteorologist Kyle Kiel traveled 25 miles south of Davenport along Interstate 74 and stopped in Woodhull, Ill. where snow was covering the roads.

One driver described her drive from Monmouth to Woodhull.

“Treacherous, very treacherous. I just put my emergencies on. I went about 35, 38 miles per hour and just did my own thing. But it’s still scary, because when semis go by you were in a while whirl, and I could see nothing. It was terrible,” said Susan Higgins.

Road conditions quickly deteriorated as heavier snow covered the roads traveling south of Woodhull on I-74 into Knox County.

Several snow plows were out treating the roads in Galesburg, where at least 6″ of snow fell.

Watch the video at the top of the page for a look at the conditions from Davenport, to Woodhull, to Galesburg.

