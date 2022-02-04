16 Iowa school districts awarded over $150,000 for expansion of blending child care, early learning programs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Education and Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded 16 public school districts competitive planning grants to explore the development of blending child care and quality early learning programs in their communities Friday.

The Iowa Department of Education awarded over $150,000 to the school districts, with up to $10,00 going to each school, the office said in a media release.

Davenport, Dubuque, Fort Madison, and Keokuk Community School Districts are among the 16 schools to receive the Blended Early Learning in Educational Foundations grants.

“Introducing our children to innovative early learning opportunities will better prepare them for the transition to school while providing the support their parents need to enter and remain in the workforce,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Expanding child care access and quality is one of my top priorities and I commend these school districts for working together with the private sector to pursue it in their communities.”

The BELIEF grants will support school districts working with community partners in developing plans to start evidence-based, customized early child care and preschool programs for children under the age of five, the Iowa Department of Education officials said.

The Iowa Department of Education officials said the grants can be used to cover costs associated with training and planning, such as travel expenses, communication and outreach services, transportation costs associated with multiple service locations as well as the cost of substitute teachers, so team members can attend training and planning sessions.

“High-quality child care and preschool programs help our youngest learners develop learning and social-emotional competencies that prepare them for success as they continue in school,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. “I commend these schools and their community partners for working together to grow and strengthen blended child care and early learning opportunities to support the needs of Iowa families.”

The BELIEF grants are supported by the Iowa Department of Education’s portion of funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021′s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, the Iowa Department of Education officials said. State education agencies were granted a share of discretionary dollars to address critical needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Education officials said in determining awards, priority consideration was given to applicant districts that provided clear evidence to plan and partner with one or more private partners on a model tailored to meet the needs of their communities and youngest learners.

The Iowa Department of Education officials said applications for a second round of awards will open later this spring.

For more information, the Iowa Department of Education said to visit their website.

The full list of the 16 districts awarded a one-time BELIEF grant include:

Centerville Community School District

College Community School District

Davenport Community School District

Dubuque Community School District

Essex Community School District

Fort Madison Community School District

GMG Community School District

Hamburg Community School District

Keokuk Community School District

Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Community School District

Pleasantville Community School District

Prairie City Monroe Community School District

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District

Shenandoah Community School District

Union Community School District

Woodbine Community School District

