ACLU sends letters to Iowa school districts over mask mandate court ruling

DESMOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The ACLU Friday sent a letter to eight Iowa schools districts, including Davenport Community Schools, informing them that they are in violation of a court ruling on mask mandates. The organization says eight of the 10 schools involved in the lawsuit to protect children with disabilities with a masking mandate are not compliant with the January 25 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

“Based on the legal force of the Eighth Circuit’s opinion, we are asking these eight schools to restore their mask mandates immediately because they are still necessary for our clients’ children to go to school safely during this time,” said Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa legal director.

The ACLU points to the ruling that states “mask requirements constitute a reasonable modification” for the children involved in the lawsuit and a school’s failure to provide this modification likely violates the Rehabilitation Act.”

The schools receiving the letters are:

Ankeny Community School District

Council Bluffs Community School District

Davenport Community School District

Decorah Community School District

Denver Community School District

Johnston Community School District

Linn-Mar Community School District

Waterloo Community School District

Letters were not sent to the Des Moines Public School District or the Iowa City Public School District because the ACLU says they are following the law in maintaining their masking requirements after the court decision.

The letters ask the schools to respond within one week and specify that if they do not, the plaintiffs will consider further action.

Several Iowa parents challenged the initial ban because their children are either too young to be vaccinated or have an underlying health condition, making them susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19.

But the ruling has been subject to debate, since the court also reinstated a ban on mask mandates in public schools, with the exception for children with disabilities. Many districts quickly removed mask requirements after the ruling.

