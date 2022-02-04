Advertisement

Another chilly day to end to the work week

Temps start to moderate by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - We are off to a chilly start this morning with lows on either side of zero. Thankfully, winds are light, but any little breeze will make it feel like -15º early on today. Clouds will move in this afternoon as the first of several clippers over the next week arrives. This one will provide us with a few flurries this afternoon but won’t have an impact on roads. Behind it we will have gusty west winds and subzero wind chills. Look for highs in the 20s and 30s this weekend. Another clipper will arrive on Sunday, but no precipitation is expected out of it. Look for highs in the 40s next Tuesday ahead of yet another clipper, but it’s not until next Thursday/Friday that a clipper brings back the chance for snow to the QCA.

TODAY: Afternoon flurries. High: 23º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 2º Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 28º.

Another chilly day to end to the work week
