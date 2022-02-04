Advertisement

Can Play Courage League

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - All children and adults have courage to play sports, but barriers like the need for an adaptive environment or equipment can keep them from participating. Molly Rowland is the Chief Program Officer for Hand-In-Hand, discussing the organization’s “Can Play Courage League.”

Cost: $40 per athlete

When: Sessions are held every Monday night at Roosevelt Community Center beginning on Monday, February 7 from 5-7 p.m.

Who: All ages are welcome!

