Advertisement

CDC to start tracking COVID-19 through wastewater

By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19 because it’s a quicker way to get a glimpse of the disease’s spread.

It’s going to start publishing data about it on its coronavirus dashboard.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System tests for disease in 19 states.

More than 500 of its sites will start submitting data to the CDC this week.

Studies indicate most people infected with COVID-19 shed its viral DNA through feces.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Police: 1 man charged in 2 Davenport credit union robberies
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4,...
Iowa governor plans to end COVID-19 emergency health declaration this month
Fortunato Alonso Herrera, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft. He...
4 charged in gunfire, robbery and theft investigations
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
GRAPHIC: Police: Boy endured ‘horrific’ abuse by grandmother before dying in Arizona hotel
A Davenport family is shaken, but hopeful, after their daughter developed a rare post-COVID...
Quad Cities girl hospitalized with after-COVID illness

Latest News

Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice
Even after the storm pushes off to sea late Friday and Saturday, ice and snow were expected to...
Winter storm wallops US
Brandon Hall
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on drug charge
he East Moline Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting.
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating drive-by shooting