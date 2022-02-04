Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Monmouth

The Monmouth Fire Department reported no injuries.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - The Monmouth Fire Department responded to a structure at about 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

Crews arrived at the 700 block of South D Street to find an unattached garage with fire showing from the north end of the structure that was extending into the interior of the second-floor attic area, the Monmouth Fire Department said in a media release.

The fire department said the incident command requested a second alarm for additional firefighters and an ambulance to the scene.

The Monmouth Fire Department said firefighters attacked the fire from the outside of the garage before entering into the second floor of the structure to extinguish any remaining fire.

The fire department said the majority of the fire was knocked down quickly and the firefighters remained on scene for several hours to extinguish any remaining hot spots.

The fire department said Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service, Monmouth Police Department and the fire department cleared the scene at 4:42 a.m.

